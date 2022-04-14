Boris Johnson and Priti Patel have set out widely criticised plans to fly migrants who cross the Channel in small boats more than 4,000 miles to Rwanda.

The eye-catching scheme announced on Thursday comes after the Home Secretary has come under sustained pressure to stop asylum seekers making the perilous journeys.

And it comes as the Prime Minister battles to hold on to his job after being fined by police for breaching his own coronavirus laws.

The taxpayer will foot the bill, including for the cost of chartering flights to remove detainees, but ministers are not saying how much the programme will cost.

Britain has promised Rwanda an initial £120 million as part of an “economic transformation and integration fund” but the UK will be paying for operational costs too.

The Home Office said a set amount of funding will be provided for each relocated person.

But it declined to say how much, other than to say it will be comparable to current processing costs in the UK and cover case workers, legal advice, translators, accommodation, food and healthcare.

For those who successfully claim asylum in Rwanda, it will fund an integration package to help them put down roots.

The agreement struck with Rwanda also says Britain will resettle “a portion of Rwanda’s most vulnerable refugees” in the UK.

The Refugee Council has claimed costs could soar to £1.4 billion, citing a Together With Refugees report based on the Australian offshore processing system.

But the Home Office questioned the figure, with a source saying it was “ludicrous to suggest costs would be more than the current system”.

Patel then banged on about it on this video.

Comedian Frankie Boyle made a frank comment as she landed in the African country.

The reason you don’t have a significant fascist party in Britain is that those voters are very happy with the government https://t.co/wNK4utW2j2 — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) April 14, 2022

Then someone got out the graphic design tools and she tweeted out a picture bragging about the new plan, with the words signed, in bright yellow capital letters.

Even Orwell could not have imagined language being so revoltingly perverted. Rather than “lead” the world this obnoxious and degrading “deal” shames the U.K. and all involved with it. https://t.co/RwyrSMqVzU — Michael Russell (@Feorlean) April 14, 2022

Jarring that the graphic for a policy of detention camps looks like a 90 minute Netflix movie https://t.co/TyMrTUcMq2 — hk (@HKesvani) April 14, 2022

Everything about this policy is grotesque, but this graphic designed like you’re promoting a new ITV3 dating reality show somehow makes it just that little bit extra ghoulish https://t.co/gmt2YkfqYv — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) April 14, 2022

Something particularly dystopian about the corporate aesthetics https://t.co/q6BB2h34UH — Will Davies (@davies_will) April 14, 2022

if you saw this graphic out of context you would assume it was some plan to bring in migrants from rwanda not a plan to build concentration camps for uk asylum seekers in rwanda https://t.co/bXasCTRkbM — milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) April 14, 2022

That doesn’t even make sense. How on Earth can anything so backwards & gut-churning be claimed as “world-leading”? https://t.co/YHWLGGXzo8 — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) April 14, 2022

Why is she reporting this like a football club announcing a transfer https://t.co/qPQzin2WPE — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) April 14, 2022

I don’t think I’ve ever felt so bleak to my bones https://t.co/Am4n9PycgS — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) April 14, 2022

These poor people whose circumstances are already beyond desperate, who have risked and lost pretty much everything to get this far are to be sent thousands of miles away to Rwanda. Nice touch. https://t.co/XwAYvlbpVC — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 14, 2022

This 👇 is what you get when your xenophobic press tells people for years (unchallenged) that "they all come to the UK"



The UK takes way less refugees and asylum seekers than any similar sized EU country anyway, and that's even before it slammed the door on most Ukrainians https://t.co/tTomoG3W6s — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) April 14, 2022

Imagine being the graphic designer tasked with making the creation of internment camps look like an ad for sunny holidays.



Then imagine accepting the gig.



Monsters. https://t.co/dAOI4vvT8D — James Wong (@Botanygeek) April 14, 2022

A shameful day for the UK & Conservative Party.



Instead of providing a safe haven to those fleeing war, terror and poverty on a scale we can barely imagine we are further punishing them.



Grotesque, inhumane & a total waste of taxpayers money. #RefugeesWelcome https://t.co/lq6zpkPL7a — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) April 14, 2022

And there is always this…

this is from the British government, last year: https://t.co/o0PvhirHn4 pic.twitter.com/EWSehMB4je — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) April 14, 2022

