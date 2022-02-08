Tory MPs last night voted through a real-terms cut of benefits and pensions.

A vote held on Monday passed an increase in pensions and benefits by 3.1 per cent in April, despite a cost-of living crisis involving higher energy bills, a national insurance hike scheduled for the same month, and inflation at 4.8 per cent.

The Universal Credit rise of just £10.07 a month and the state pension increase of only £5.55 a week were voted in by 298 MPs, 296 of whom are Conservative.

Cancelling out energy bills support

Labour MPs were whipped to abstain, with only 13 Labour MPs and one Tory, Peter Bottomley, defying the whip to fight the below-inflation increase, The Mirror has reported.

The 3.1 per cent rise for benefits and pensions, which will only rise in relation to what inflation was last autumn, comes on top of the decision to suspend the pensions triple lock, which would have increased state pension by over eight per cent.

This means the state pension will be £185.15 a week from April, but, according to Labour, a couple receiving it would be £355 worse off because of the higher inflation hike – meaning it will cancel out the £350 energy bills help.

Labour MP Beth Winter said: “These are families, pensioners and households who cannot afford to have their benefits cut again.

“But that is what is being proposed today, a three per cent increase where costs are going up by five, six or seven per cent, means that the orders today is a proposal to increase the level of poverty in this country.

“That is why I am backing… calling for a larger increase of six per cent.

“That is why to conclude, this government must withdraw this order and come back urgently with a new offer that ensures social security recipients are not scapegoated and exploited any longer as they have been over the last 10 years by this Conservative government.”

Tories defend poor increase by comparing it to 2010 payments

But the government defended its decision to increase state pension by three per cent, saying pensioners receiving the basic rate will be better off by £2,300 compared to the time when the Tories came to power in 2010.

David Rutley, work and pensions minister, told Parliament: “The state pension is a foundation of support for older people. With this order the basic state pension will rise to £149.26 a week for a single person.

“This means that a full yearly basic state pension will increase by £2,300 a year higher in cash terms than in April 2010.”

Full list of MPs who voted for the real-terms benefits and pensions cut

