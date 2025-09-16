Thousands are due to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK, with the US president due to arrive in Windsor today (Tuesday, 16 September).

Trump is due to be in Windsor until Thursday, and then will travel to Chequers where he will meet Keir Starmer and his wife, Lady Starmer.

The President will not visit Parliament, as it is currently in recess for party conference season.

READ NEXT: Trump says he’s ‘not familiar’ with assassinated Minnesota Democrat

However, Stop Trump Coalition are due to take to the streets to protest the “government’s choice to honour a man who is violating human rights in the United States and around the world”.

Protestors are due to gather in Portland Place on Wednesday and then make their way to Parliament Square.

“After seeing the UK’s largest far-right demo this past weekend, it is even more essential to turn out to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit,” a spokeswoman for Stop Trump Coalition said.

“Starmer’s response to this disgusting display was too little, too late, and now he’s welcoming Trump here to discuss nuclear and tech deals that will help the rich get richer but do nothing for everyday people.

“We do not want our government to trade away our democracy and decency.”

Figures due to be in attendance include comedian Nish Kumar, Green Party leader Zack Polanski and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

There will be other protests across the country, including in Edinburgh and Windsor, and the group Everyone Hates Elon have already started displays in the town to ‘welcome’ Trump.

Metropolitan Police are expected to have a “significant policing operation” in effect during the protests.

Trump first visited the UK on a state visit in 2019, when thousands of people turned out on the streets to protest.

This was the year the infamous ‘Trump blimp’ was flown, however this will not make a reappearance this year.

The famous Trump blimp at protests in 2019 (Getty Images)

Its creator, Leo Murray, said this is because Trump’s presidency is “not really a laughing matter anymore.”

The blimp has been donated to the Museum of London and is planned to go on public display in 2026.





