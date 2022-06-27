Royal Mail staff will be balloted this week over whether they want to pursue industrial action in July.

More than 115,000 workers will have the chance to vote in the coming weeks on whether to walk out on strike, the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) has announced.

Ballot papers will be sent out on 28th June, with the result announced on 19th July.

Elsewhere, Britain is bracing itself for a “summer of discontent” with walkouts on the railways, in the courts, in the hospitals and in the classrooms on the cards.

Labour has also called on ministers to “make a better fist” of dealing with low pay for council binmen and social workers.

On the back of the disputes, reminders of a famous worker revolt in 2014 have been making the rounds on social media.

Following news that Thwaites Brewery in Blackburn was planning to axe up to 60 jobs, the on-site staff made some rather humorous changes to their iconic lighted sign.

With just the letters H, I and E blacked out, the embarrassing message was broadcast to the entire town.

Bosses blamed a technical glitch, but others were less convinced.

One Twitter user Luke Gilrane said: “Think Thwaites Brewery might have annoyed one of their employees.”

Another, Matt Bury said: “Thwaites Brewery lay off workers in Blackburn. Here’s their response for all the world to see.”

Stunningpicture @ Tumblr: "Thwaites Brewery in England told workers it was cutting 60 staff. My dad’s mates worked as electricians there and shorted the lights in retaliation…"https://t.co/9JW0hmbOcC



via https://t.co/Vn7bGAJuwH pic.twitter.com/NaRN3qbANG — Cory Doctorow (@doctorow) June 22, 2022

