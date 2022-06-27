In news that rivals a certain Sun front page from 1986, Kirstie Allsopp today revealed that she accidentally ate an Apple AirPod while taking her daily vitamins.
The Location Location Location presenter had the unfortunate mishap on Sunday morning when one of her in-ear headphones got mixed up in her pocket.
Sharing the news on Twitter, the presenter said: “In other news I just swallowed an AirPod while downing my vitamins, I don’t recommend it.”
Kirstie added that she didn’t need to make a trip to the hospital because she’d managed to “chuck it back up”.
“My throat is really quite sore,” she added.
When one of her Twitter followers asked her “how on earth” she’d managed to do it, Kirstie explained that she’d had it in her pocket along with her vitamins.
“AirPods in pocket, put vitamins in pocket while getting glass of water, chucked vitamins into mouth, gulped water, go for second lot, see one AirPod in hand, check pocket, check handbag. Realise there’s only one place it could be,” Kirstie responded.
Needless to say, the reaction on social media has been pretty colourful.
Related: American Horror Story: US women told to ‘control their semen intake’