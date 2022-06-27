In news that rivals a certain Sun front page from 1986, Kirstie Allsopp today revealed that she accidentally ate an Apple AirPod while taking her daily vitamins.

The Location Location Location presenter had the unfortunate mishap on Sunday morning when one of her in-ear headphones got mixed up in her pocket.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the presenter said: “In other news I just swallowed an AirPod while downing my vitamins, I don’t recommend it.”

Kirstie added that she didn’t need to make a trip to the hospital because she’d managed to “chuck it back up”.

“My throat is really quite sore,” she added.

In other news I just swallowed an AirPod while downing my vitamins, I don’t recommend it. I’ve managed to chuck it back up without having to go to hospital, but my throat is really quite sore. 🤮 — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 26, 2022

When one of her Twitter followers asked her “how on earth” she’d managed to do it, Kirstie explained that she’d had it in her pocket along with her vitamins.

“AirPods in pocket, put vitamins in pocket while getting glass of water, chucked vitamins into mouth, gulped water, go for second lot, see one AirPod in hand, check pocket, check handbag. Realise there’s only one place it could be,” Kirstie responded.

Needless to say, the reaction on social media has been pretty colourful.

Putting the finishing touches to Kirstie Allsopp’s dinner pic.twitter.com/0k5IyfgUTU — Paul M (@katamaridumassy) June 27, 2022

I’m not saying I’m too smart to mistakenly swallow my own airpod. I’m saying that if I did, you’d never ever hear about it (unless the mic was still connected). — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) June 27, 2022

Kirstie Allsopp having a scrumptious meal of Apple AirPods https://t.co/RMaCUAWB9w pic.twitter.com/LI9OBreX4A — pepsi man from the hit ps1 game pepsi man (@spicymoregano) June 27, 2022

Did you end up with a Bluetooth. — Scott Orr🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@scottorr70) June 26, 2022

