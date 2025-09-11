Officials have released the first image of their ‘person of interest’ linked to the Charlie Kirk killing.

On Wednesday, right-wing influencer and Trump loyalist Kirk was shot in the neck whilst he was speaking at a Utah university event.

Shots were fired at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem where the 31-year-old was speaking.

It was later confirmed by Donald Trump that Kirk had died following his injuries.

Whilst the killer is still at large, the FBI has now released an image of a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

Utah’s department of public safety released a statement along with the images.

They say: “We are seeking the public’s help in identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.”

1-800-CALL-FBI

Digital media tips: https://t.co/K7maX81TjJ pic.twitter.com/ALuVkTXuDc — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 11, 2025

CNN and The Wall Street Journal have reported that the bullets used to assassinate Kirk carried engravings of a political nature.

The outlets reported that the bullets carried messages of transgender and anti-fascist ideology.

The full engravings have not been disclosed.

Kirk had been taking questions from the audience at the moment he was shot.

A member of the crowd had asked Kirk: “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?”

“Too many,” he replied.

The audience member followed up, asking, “Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?”

“Counting or not counting gang violence?” Kirk replied just before he is shot in the neck.

Before this news was released, the FBI had issued a major update during a recent press conference in which the bureau confirmed they had recovered the rifle used in the assassination.

They also confirmed that the shooter was of college age, but was still at large.

Commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, Beau Mason, released a statement about the ongoing investigation.

He said: “We were able to track the movements of the shooter starting at 11:52 am.

“We have tracked his movements onto the campus through the stairwells, up to the roof, across the roof, to a shooting location.

“After the shooting, we were able to track his movements as he moved to the other side of the building, jumped off of the building and fled, off of the campus and into a neighbourhood.”