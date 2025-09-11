Nigel Farage is facing mounting pressure to release his tax returns as a petition has skyrocketed to over 55,000.

The Reform leader has declined to give out the data – which most party leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer, have done – labelling it “an intrusion too far”. However, voters are furious.

Farage has declared more than £800,000 on top of his MPs’ salary since being elected to Parliament.

The viral petition reads: “Transparency is not just a nice-to-have in political figures; it is essential to maintaining public trust. At this important time, it is of paramount importance that the leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, be forthcoming about his financial dealings by releasing his tax returns for public scrutiny.



“It is vital that any potential Prime Minister demonstrates openness about their financial history to assure the British public that there are no conflicts of interest or financial indiscretions.

“Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have released their tax returns in April 2025. And former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak did the same in 2024.

“For the sake of fairness, democracy and transparency, we call on you to support this petition and demand that Nigel Farage makes his financial records public. Your signature can make a difference in urging for transparency from our political leaders.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham told the Mirror of Farage’s refusal to release his tax returns: “I think it’s rich – rich in lots of ways. It’s absolutely unbelievable that he said that because yesterday at his own conference, he was slamming the issue around Angela Rayner.

“So therefore, the question being, why not? All the previous Prime Ministers have. He’s saying that if he was a prime minister, he wouldn’t. Why not? Why wouldn’t he?”

She added: “He likes to portray himself as the honest broker, you know, the straight talker. Well, this is part of that, isn’t it? Everybody else has done it, why wouldn’t you.”