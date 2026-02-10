US President Donald Trump has been accused by Jeffrey Epstein’s brother for being involved in the death of the late sex offender.

As per an email that was revealed in the US Department of Justice’s release of the Epstein files, Mark Epstein accuses Trump for involvement in his brother’s death.

It is revealed that Mark Epstein submitted an online tip to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center on February 22, 2023.

READ NEXT: ‘Anyone NOT in the Epstein Files is a loser’, says Andrew’s ex-girlfriend

In it, he alleges that his brother, Jeffrey, was murdered in his prison cell in New York and did not die by suicide.

The Independent reported that on Saturday, in a phone call with Mark Epstein, it received confirmation that he submitted the tip.

During the call, as per The Independent, he said that neither the FBI nor any other law enforcement contacted him to follow up or investigate his claim, while he declined any further comment.

In the submission, Mark Epstein included his personal contact information and IP address, both of which are redacted in the released files.

The tip read that “Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in his jail cell”.

“I have reason to believe he was killed because he was about to name names. I believe Presient (sic) Trump authorized is (sic) murder”, it continued.

He added “feel free to contact me” in the report’s additional information section, noting that his relationship or connection to Jeffrey Epstein is “obvious.”

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark, who is a real estate developer, doubled down on his previous claims that his brother did not die by suicide last month.

He told NewsNation that “Jeffrey was murdered, and more autopsy facts will be coming out in February that prove it”.

He told BBC Newsnight and NewsNation last year that his brother had “dirt” on powerful people, including during the 2016 election, when Jeffrey Epstein allegedly said revealing what he knew about the candidates could have canceled the election.

The White House has pointed to a DOJ news release, which states that its release of over 3 million Epstein-related pages may include false or sensational claims submitted by the public, including unfounded allegations against Trump.