Nigel Farage being given airtime on ITV for the umpteenth time has ruffled a few feathers on social media – with a number of people complaining about the unfair treatment he received.

The Reform UK leader, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here ahead of the general election, was grilled on his role in stoking uprisings that broke out in the wake of the Southport attack.

Susanna Reid and Ed Balls both challenged him on the suggestion that police were withholding the truth about the attack, which came on the back of a number of misleading claims posted by far-right accounts.

'You can't just put false information out into the public knowing what happens'@susannareid100 and @edballs challenge @Nigel_Farage over the accusation that he was 'irresponsible and dangerous' for suggesting the police were withholding the truth about the Southport attack. pic.twitter.com/6q4d20Ib27 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 2, 2024

Farage was also challenged over his comments about major issues in the UK, including NHS waiting lists, which he often attributes to immigrants.

'You are pointing the finger at immigrants' – @susannareid100@Nigel_Farage is challenged over his comments about the current UK issues, including NHS waiting lists.



Ed points out the social care system would've collapsed if it wasn't for people coming from around the world. pic.twitter.com/7wJfXVhrSo — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 2, 2024

The appearance has caused a stir on social media, with a number of people questioning why the Reform UK man has been given air time by ITV once again.

Others claimed Farage was treated unfairly by Balls and Reid on the show, suggesting he wasn’t given the space to get his answers across.

GB News presenter Martin Daubney posted: “Why do TV shows invite Nigel Farage on if all they want to do is shout over him? They decide a point, don’t listen, and attack for “gotcha” points.”

Needless to say, it wasn’t a view shared by everyone!

I love it when Nigel Farage appears on proper TV channels & not ones that are losing £40m a year



He has just been completely owned by Susanna Reid & Ed Balls on @GMB



I do hope he's appearing on the other channels this morning, the same thing will happen, totally exposed#GMB — Dean 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@deanbegley1) October 2, 2024

Related: Just Tim Walz wiping the floor with JD Vance