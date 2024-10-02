Tim Walz and JD Vance locked horns for the first and possibly only vice presidential debate of the US election – and the result wasn’t pretty for Donald Trump’s running mate.

Hosted by CBS News, the event gave the pair the chance to introduce themselves and go on the attack against the opposing ticket.

Each man pointed to the crises of the day as reasons for voters to choose their respective running mates for president.

Walz, a two-term Democratic governor of Minnesota, used a question on whether he would support a pre-emptive strike on Iran to paint Donald Trump as too dangerous for the country and the world in an unstable moment.

“What’s fundamental here is that steady leadership is going to matter,” said Walz.

“And the world saw it on that debate stage a few weeks ago, a nearly 80-year-old Donald Trump talking about crowd sizes is not what we need in this moment.”

The Democrat nominee for vice president, who will fill his boss’s old boots if they get in, also went on the offensive with digs about the 2020 election, abortion rights and Trump’s tax returns in a blistering display of political prowess.

