Suella Braverman accused Penny Mordaunt of failing to stand up for women and of not being an “authentic Brexiteer” after being dumped out of the Tory leadership race.

The Attorney General singled out Ms Mordaunt, one of the frontrunners in the increasingly bitter battle for No 10, for her apparently supportive stance on trans rights issues.

Ms Braverman failed to win sufficient support of her Conservative colleagues on Thursday to progress to the next round of the race to succeed Boris Johnson.

But could it have been the endorsement by the man who once lost a vote to a dolphin.

Here it is if you need a quick reminder.

The day a candidate loses to a man dressed as a dolphin, you know it's all over. pic.twitter.com/Fr8Tiy6sly — Ritchie🎮 (@BeadlesGhost) June 5, 2022

Anyway, the alarm bells should have been ringing for Suella when Farage loaded this clip supporting her to social media.

Farage said: “She’s the only one prepared to complete Brexit and that “we are not going to get a proper Brexit,” with any of the others in place.

Suella Braverman is the only @Conservatives candidate prepared to complete a proper Brexit. pic.twitter.com/MY700ukQ9J — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 13, 2022

Farage was ridiculed for his comments:

When @Nigel_Farage gives you a ringing endorsement, that's when you know that you are well and truly fucked. https://t.co/JixQzJF0BD — Kevmorangie #FordeReportNow (@KevStringer1) July 14, 2022

Nigel Farage demonstrating the influence for which he has become famous https://t.co/t7RCW5AyQd — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 14, 2022

Says the man with no plan. All opinion, no capacity to resolve anything he complains about. Sews division. Thoroughly nasty mouthing off. An irrelevant person. #FarageIsIrrelevant https://t.co/g0pnwUIGBQ — JustaMuso 💙 (@HandshakeMuso) July 15, 2022

The kiss of death as usual https://t.co/BTV4TiHzYX — Ian Young (@youngian67) July 14, 2022

Bless his cotton socks…



https://t.co/vj89rcc4ig — 𝔇𝔢𝔫𝔫𝔦𝔰 𝔅𝔞𝔯𝔯𝔢𝔱𝔱 – #FBPE 🇺🇦 🇱🇹 (@pickpear) July 14, 2022

Nigel as usual getting all the big calls right https://t.co/W2qrCEGb62 — Anthony Smith 🇺🇦 (@Anthonys41) July 14, 2022

Maybe he should endorse them all https://t.co/GAGsUF1bW5 — JPF88 🏳️‍🌈 🇬🇧 (@JP_Farrell1988) July 14, 2022

You won, get over it https://t.co/bcZNUlTtqJ — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) July 14, 2022

And never forget this classic!

I bet @Nigel_Farage loves seeing this photo recirculated so please retweet it to cheer him up. Just wait for all the investigations into Trump’s corruption, I bet Farage is sleeping really well at the moment. pic.twitter.com/kapC6BeHOU — Bernie Ecclescake (@BEighteenstone) November 8, 2020

