Suella Braverman accused Penny Mordaunt of failing to stand up for women and of not being an “authentic Brexiteer” after being dumped out of the Tory leadership race.
The Attorney General singled out Ms Mordaunt, one of the frontrunners in the increasingly bitter battle for No 10, for her apparently supportive stance on trans rights issues.
Ms Braverman failed to win sufficient support of her Conservative colleagues on Thursday to progress to the next round of the race to succeed Boris Johnson.
But could it have been the endorsement by the man who once lost a vote to a dolphin.
Here it is if you need a quick reminder.
Anyway, the alarm bells should have been ringing for Suella when Farage loaded this clip supporting her to social media.
Farage said: “She’s the only one prepared to complete Brexit and that “we are not going to get a proper Brexit,” with any of the others in place.
Watch
Reactions
Farage was ridiculed for his comments:
