GB News has provoked outrage after it interviewed a far-right vlogger on Saturday night.

Presenter Neil Oliver talked to Peter Imanuelsen – AKA Peter Sweden – on the topic of population decline in the West.

According to the Jewish Chronicle, Imanuelsen was once a Holocaust denier who tweeted in 2016 that “the Holocaust is a lie.”

He later said that he no longer holds those beliefs, saying Holocaust denial was a view “long left behind me”.

He added: “My views now are very different and I strongly regret things I have said when I was young.”

The year before, he had tweeted: “The claim that six million jews were gassed seem highly unprobable[sic]. The concentration camps didnt have the facilities for that.”

A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “It is extraordinary that GB News would platform someone who has allegedly propagated Holocaust denial and repugnant conspiracies about Jews.

“This is, at best, a monumental vetting failure that should give the channel pause about where it looks for some of its guests. “GB News was right to delete the video, but we and the general public still expect an apology from the station.”

Reaction

So, @GBNEWS decides to interview a guy who in 2016 tweeted that the Holocaust was a “lie to further the agenda of NWO” and that concentration camps had “swimming pools, cinema, theatre.” They’re interviewing him as a “political commentator” on declining birthrates. https://t.co/b3T6nLhcPw pic.twitter.com/hU7f3HBrIY — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) August 27, 2022

Disturbed to see this guy pop up on GB News talking about "declining birthrates". Did you know who you were booking ? @GBNEWS @thecoastguy pic.twitter.com/3Iv1DCUn9o — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 27, 2022

In 2016 Peter Sweden tweeted that Hitler had some good points.



In 2022, he gets a cushy interview with Neil Oliver about demographic change in the West. https://t.co/y6PhOgBI8T — Josh Kaplan (@JNkappers) August 28, 2022

"Peter Sweden" is a holocaust-denying racist. So of course he's perfect for GB News. https://t.co/7voCiYJXbe — Ian Betteridge 🇺🇦 (@ianbetteridge) August 28, 2022

