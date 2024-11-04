The Simpsons is well known for supposedly predicting the future as several of its scenes have played out in real life during its 35 years on screen.

Some fans believe they predicted the Siegfried and Roy tiger attack, Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show and the horse meat scandal, to name a few.

Now, people are convinced the well-loved show has predicted the outcome of the US presidential election in a 20-year-old clip.

The 60th quadrennial election takes place this Tuesday 5 November as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump go head-to head.

However, people are convinced that a Simpsons episode first broadcast in 2000 gives a clue as to who will win this political duel.

The season 11 episode, titled ‘Bart to the Future’, has been heavily cited in the past, referencing Trump’s rise to power and eventual term as the 45th US president from 2017 to 2021.

However, the episode goes on to show Lisa, wearing a purple suit, elected as president following a disastrous term with Trump in the position.

She says: “As you know, we’ve inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump.”

The purple suit is not too dissimilar to that which Kamala Harris wore when Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President in January 2021.

Fans of the show were quick to highlight the similarity with one viewer saying: “Remember when Lisa was President of The United States on The Simpsons? Was that Kamala Harris?”

A second said: “Not for nothing but The Simpsons already predicted this…”

Another said: “We all know that The Simpsons has this uncanny ability to predict the future. In an episode, Lisa becomes President and she mainly wears purple suit and pearls, similar to Kamala Harris’s outfit in her vice president inauguration. Coincidence? I THINK NOT.”

Harris has a very slim lead over Trump in the national polling averages, but it is sure to be a close-fought race.

