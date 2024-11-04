A Selzer survey in Iowa has given Democrats hope that a Kamala Harris landslide could be on the cards ahead of the eagerly-anticipated US election this week.

Both candidates have focussed their final campaigning efforts in swing states as they gear up for what is expected to be a hotly contested battle.

The vice president is spending all of Monday in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state which offers 19 electoral votes and is expected to determine the outcome.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, plans four rallies in three states: North Carolina, Pennsylvania and finally Michigan.

The former president has been well-favoured in the betting markets up until now, with an implied probability of 65 per cent on the Betfair Exchange.

However, with just one day to go until the big day, there has been an “unprecedented drift” for Trump with his odds being slashed to 4/5.

Much of that drift is a result of a Selzer survey in Iowa which, if accurate, suggests Harris will do far better in the Hawkeye State than most had previously thought, and thus across the Midwest.

Final Selzer poll findings (and the actual result)



2022 Senate: R+12 (R+12)

2020 President: R+7 (R+8)

2020 Senate: R+4 (R+7)

2018 Governor: D+2 (R+3)

2016 President: R+7 (R+9)

2014 Senate: R+7 (R+8)

2012 President: D+5 (D+6)



About as good as any pollster gets. https://t.co/OfFO6ePDLy — Matthew Klein (@MattKleinOnline) November 2, 2024

For some poll-watchers, the survey has taken on a near-mythical ability to forecast the election across the country, hence the excitement around the Harris campaign in the final few days before the election.

The poll shows her leading in Iowa by three percentage points, which is significant considering that Trump won the state by eight points in 2020.

Applying that shift across the country would see Harris win the election in a landslide, with 416 electoral college votes, The Economist notes.

Related: Five reasons we are certain that Kamala Harris will win the US election