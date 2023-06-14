The family of university student Barnaby Webber have described their “complete devastation” at the “senseless murder of our son”, saying he was a “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.

Parents David and Emma Webber, and younger brother Charlie, said Barnaby, who attended the University of Nottingham, was “at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man”.

The family, from Taunton, Somerset issued a statement and photographs to the PA news agency following their son’s death in an incident in Nottingham during the early hours of Tuesday.

They said: “Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

“Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.

“A talented and passionate cricketer, who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team.

“At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.

“As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.

“His brother is bereft beyond belief, and at this time we ask for privacy as a family to be allowed time to process and grieve.

“We will not be making any further statements, particularly in relation to the police investigation.

“We are so proud to release these photographs, chosen by us as a family, of an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend.

“Thank you for your understanding, and to everyone who has supported us in this awful journey so far.”

Earlier, Taunton-based Bishops Hull Cricket Club paid tribute to Mr Webber, who was one of its members, describing him as a “dear friend”.

The victim was described as a “key part” of the club and the statement invited family and friends to lay flowers and pay their respects at the ground.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan also paid tribute to Mr Webber, describing him as a “young cricketer gone far too soon”.

A former pupil of Taunton School also posted a tribute in the Old Tauntonians alumni group on Facebook, describing him as a “wonderful young man with much to look forward to”.

Mr Webber and fellow student Grace Kumar were stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road – a known student area – by an attacker who also killed a man in his 50s in Magdala Road.

