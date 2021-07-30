The Daily Express has taken a fresh swipe at the European Union this morning – saying it is poised to trigger a new travel war as “revenge for Lord Frost’s Brexit hardballing”.
The pro-Leave newspaper bemoaned rumours that holiday plans could be disrupted this summer, saying member states are putting off a decision on whether to permit fully vaccinated Britons to travel to the bloc “out of spit and frustration” with the Brexit minister.
It comes as Dominic Raab added France to a new ‘amber plus’ category because of an outbreak of the Beta variant on the island of Réunion – some 6,000 miles away.
As it stands, there has been no EU-wide decision on allowing double-jabbed Britons to enter the bloc.
Despite both the EU and UK recognising each other’s coronavirus travel certificates, the 27 nations must make a final decision whether fully vaccinated Britons will be allowed to enter without restrictions.
The likelihood is that most holiday destinations will allow fully vaccinated Brits in with minimal fuss as countries such as Greece and Spain attempt to revive their economies.
But that didn’t stop the Express taking a pop at the EU for inciting “Brexit revenge” and suggesting the EU is “blocked” to UK tourists this summer.
Tomorrow's front page: Brexit revenge – EU blocks opening up to UK tourists#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rh8O7zgzxE— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 29, 2021
The reaction to the front page has been quite interesting on social media, with one person reminding the paper that restrictions to freedom of movement was “what they requested”.
“Brexit Revenge: EU blocks opening up”.— DownWithDictators #FBPE (@PeggyAlcazar) July 29, 2021
Surely that should say:
“Brexit Success: UK stops citizens’ freedom of movement, as requested” https://t.co/7xgHEuSGgC
The reaction elsewhere has been equally comical. Here’s what people had to say:
In today’s edition of “ah lads” 🙈 pic.twitter.com/4mkF7F2apB— Neale Richmond (@nealerichmond) July 30, 2021
Hmmm. it's Brexit revenge is it? Nothing to do with the #JohnsonVariant rampaging through the country then?— Awatha 😷 (@mudjokivis) July 29, 2021
I see 🙄 https://t.co/xlo65447UP
It could just be that they don’t view the prospect of lots of daily express reading 🇬🇧 folks descending on their countries in the midst of a pandemic— dave (@elgoldave) July 29, 2021
Story – Another #brexit smokescreen
Is this Brexit revenge too? We left – get over it! https://t.co/fhYwtMLe3y— Roz Kay 🌳📚🌞💙 (@_RozKay) July 30, 2021
