Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Tuesday 14 September 2021

Areas of rain merging over south and central parts then moving northwards. Perhaps some very heavy rain here. Mostly light rain elsewhere. Becoming closer in south.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Rain and drizzle erratically clear from eastern England on Wednesday. Generally fine conditions then prevailing until late Friday, when cloud, strengthening winds, and some heavy rain arrive across western areas.

London Weather forecast for today:

Wet to start as persistent rain migrates northward. Becoming drier later though there remains a risk of the odd shower or outbreak of light rain. Warm in any brighter spells. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Rain.

Chance of precipitation: 40%

Damp on Wednesday, but rain should eventually clear. Mostly dry with bright spells and isolated showers Thursday. Rain arriving from the west overnight into Friday, becoming breezier.

