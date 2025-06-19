Coronation Street stars have joined fellow celebs to warn Keir Starmer’s disability cuts could fuel homelessness as the government has formally announced long-awaited plans to reduce the size of the welfare state, The London Economic has learnt.

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall set out proposals to cut £5 billion from the welfare budget through the Pathway to Work green paper, which will impact more than three million households.

Disabled people claiming PIP, the personal independence payment, which helps individuals with the increased costs of daily living, face having their benefits reviewed from the end of next year.

But celebrities have warned the government that it risks making people homeless.

Talking to The London Economic, Natalie Amber, who plays Shelly Rothington in Coronation Street, said: “Cutting Personal Independence Payment isn’t just about removing a single benefit, it’s about dismantling a vital gateway that enables disabled people to access the support they need to live.

“PIP helps people qualify for housing benefits, find accessible accommodation, and maintain a basic standard of living. Without it, many will be pushed into poverty and face the very real threat of losing their homes. This is not welfare reform, it’s a direct attack on the right of disabled people to live independently and with dignity.”

Cherylee Houston, who plays Izzy Armstrong on the cobbles, said: “The DWP doesn’t actually have the figure of how many people these proposed cuts will drive into homelessness; they haven’t even worked it out. It shows how little understanding they have of the system and how little care is being taken about disabled people’s lives.

“Already, homelessness in disabled families is up nearly 75 per cent since 2019. The ripple effect of losing associated benefits to PIP could directly cause many to lose their homes, and already disabled people are skipping meals to pay for their bills.”

“I don’t think people are truly aware the damage these PIP and their associated benefits cuts could do. We desperately need people’s attention onto this issue. I hope this campaign will cause people to look up and take notice.”

Jack Thorne, the creator of TV drama Adolescence, has also come out against the cuts, which, according to a government assessment, will see 800,000 current and future PIP recipients lose an average of £4,500 a year.

“I don’t think people are truly aware of the damage these PIP and their associated benefits cuts could do. We desperately need people’s attention on this issue. I hope this campaign will cause people to look up and take notice,” he argued.

Although Liz Kendall has defended the decision, saying: “Our social security system is at a crossroads. Unless we reform it, more people will be denied opportunities, and it may not be there for those who need it.

“This legislation represents a new social contract and marks the moment we take the road of compassion, opportunity and dignity.

“This will give people peace of mind, while also fixing our broken social security system so it supports those who can work to do so while protecting those who cannot – putting welfare spending on a more sustainable path to unlock growth.”