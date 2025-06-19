A man is alleged to have broken into Andrew Tate’s home in Romania and attacked a member of construction crew at the location with a knife, as reported by Romanian news.

It is claimed the attacker has been detained by a security team and that police have intervened and arrested the person.

The property is shared by both Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan.

The alleged knifeman trespassed on Tate’s property at around 2pm local time.

He reportedly injured the 53-year-old worker in the arm as per a police investigation.

The worker received emergency treatment.

Romanian outlet ProTV reported that the person is thought to be a Ukrainian national.

A source told the news outlet: “The victim was assaulted with a sharp object, and after the attack, the assailant was initially released after offering a vague explanation regarding a trivial conflict and complaints about noise.”

The worker received medical care shortly after he was attacked, according to local media outlet Gândul.

Tate is a controversial figure, often accused of misogyny amongst other things.

The Tate brothers are facing a swath of charges against them in the UK.

There are 21 charges against the brothers, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

The two British-Americans are also under investigation in Romania, facing a number of charges, which they deny.