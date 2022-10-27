Mr. Berry’s unexpected intervention increases the pressure on the new PM, who is already under fire for allegedly breaking his word about upholding “integrity” in government by allowing Ms. Braverman to get away with her crime. You can watch the video below:

As for Mr. Sunak’s assertion that the home secretary had admitted to breaking the code, he refuted it by telling Talk TV that “the proof was provided to her and she accepted the evidence, rather than the other way around.”

When Liz Truss fired Ms. Braverman last week, Jake Berry, who was chair at the time, said that she was to blame for a “really serious breach” involving private government discussions of cybersecurity.

