Rory McIlroy and his European teammates taunted Donald Trump with a chant following Team Europe’s stunning Ryder Cup victory.
McIlroy and co held on on a thrilling final day to beat the US 15-13 at New York’s Bethpage Black, meaning they retain the Ryder Cup for another two years.
The weekend had played out over the backdrop of unsavoury scenes in the crowd, with the likes of McIlroy being subjected to awful abuse from fans.
The first day also saw avid golf fan Trump make a visit the course to watch as the US fell to an early deficit against Europe.
Trump’s presence and love of golf quickly led to European fans coming up with a chant directed at the president, serenading US fans with choruses of ‘Are you watching, Donald Trump?”
And after Europe secured their victory on Sunday, the players, led by McIlroy, decided to taunt the president with their own rendition.
Responding to the video, Trump posted on Truth Social: “Yes, I’m watching. Congratulations!”
Following the behaviour of some fans over the weekend, a number of people on social media suggested the ugly scenes summed up the impact Trump’s presidencies have had on American society.