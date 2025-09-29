Rory McIlroy and his European teammates taunted Donald Trump with a chant following Team Europe’s stunning Ryder Cup victory.

McIlroy and co held on on a thrilling final day to beat the US 15-13 at New York’s Bethpage Black, meaning they retain the Ryder Cup for another two years.

The weekend had played out over the backdrop of unsavoury scenes in the crowd, with the likes of McIlroy being subjected to awful abuse from fans.

READ NEXT: Trump labelled ‘anti-American’ for Joe Biden snub in new presidential gallery

The first day also saw avid golf fan Trump make a visit the course to watch as the US fell to an early deficit against Europe.

Trump’s presence and love of golf quickly led to European fans coming up with a chant directed at the president, serenading US fans with choruses of ‘Are you watching, Donald Trump?”

And after Europe secured their victory on Sunday, the players, led by McIlroy, decided to taunt the president with their own rendition.

Team Europe trolling Trump directly 🤣💀 #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/9waj4d1tgz — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 29, 2025

Responding to the video, Trump posted on Truth Social: “Yes, I’m watching. Congratulations!”

Donald Trump has replied to a video of Team Europe singing "are you watching, Donald Trump?" pic.twitter.com/lhplR5fQ89 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 29, 2025

Following the behaviour of some fans over the weekend, a number of people on social media suggested the ugly scenes summed up the impact Trump’s presidencies have had on American society.

Not a fan of golf, but I do think the appalling behaviour and lack of sportsmanship by the US crowd at the Ryder Cup encapsulates all that's wrong with Trump's America.

This is making America grate again… #losers pic.twitter.com/774FOGPqgc — Tony Parkin (@tonyparkin) September 28, 2025

Would argue that watching the Ryder Cup has been, for many people, their first direct experience of what US society is starting to become. From the ridiculous appearance of Trump, to the nastiness from the fans and the pomposity and money-grabbing from the US players… — Luke (@lukeaaronmoore) September 28, 2025

American Ryder Cup fans – along with a fair number of their players – are a perfect emblem of Trump's ugly, aggressive, condescending USA.

Witless, boorish, jingoistic, loud, entitled, clueless, rich.

Compelling proof that the ape is descended from man. — Roy Curtis (@RoyCurtis68) September 28, 2025