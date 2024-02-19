Joe Lycett has turned his attention to the escalating sewage crisis in a new Channel 4 programme due to air this week (20/2).

Severn Trent Water became the latest private company to be fined after huge amounts of raw sewage were discharged into the river from its wastewater plant.

District Judge Kevin Grego ruled at Cannock Magistrates Court on Monday that there was a reckless failure by the company to have in place and implement a proper system of contingency planning.

Severn Trent Water had previously pleaded guilty to two charges of illegally discharging raw sewage.

The company was fined £1,072,000 and £1,000,000 plus costs of £16,476.67 and a victim’s surcharge of £181.

Lycett Vs Sewage will explore the issue of water companies pumping sewage into our waterways, investigating the mind-boggling quantities of untreated sewage that are discharged into our rivers and seas every day.

Travelling the country to meet experts and those affected by the issue, Joe makes some shocking discoveries about how this has been allowed to happen and how the situation might be improved – before taking the fight to the water companies in the most Joe Lycett way possible.

The episode also includes the recent stunt that Joe did in Liverpool, where he ‘spilt’ sewage into the Liverpool Docks and recorded his ‘Turdcast’ podcast with Gary Lineker.

It will air at 9pm on 20th February.

Join @joelycett on Joe Lycett vs Sewage tomorrow night at 9pm as he enters murky waters… pic.twitter.com/6ejpt2n1bw — Channel 4 (@Channel4) February 19, 2024

Related: MPs glued to phones in Commons as ministers prepare to ban children from using them in schools