A student essay must contain an introduction, body, and conclusion. In the first part, the student indicates the topic of the essay and also defines the purpose and direction of their research. In the main part, they should present their ideas and provide arguments and evidence to support their point of view. In conclusion, the student summarizes the results and emphasizes the importance of the study. But if it sounds too difficult for you, it is better to get essay writing help from the writing service. You will receive a paper sample that will show you how to structure your writing correctly.

Essay requirements

To meet the teacher’s expectations and get an excellent mark, you need to take into account the specific requirements of an essay:

1. Work on an essay requires a strong idea from the author. It’s not enough to take a standard, common topic. Usually, the teacher expects a non-standard approach and erudition from the student.

2. The author must strictly adhere to the topic. An essay presupposes its own requirements, and in an essay without a specific topic, these requirements are somewhat blurred.

3. An essay also presupposes a free position of the author. They can take the position of a debutant, an expert, or a neutral position.

Typically, student essays are assessed according to all of the listed criteria, and spelling and punctuation errors and the uniqueness of the work (no plagiarism) are also taken into account. Always check plagiarism using special tools. You won’t receive a good grade for your paper if it is not unique.

Essay structure

Despite the fact that an essay is a fairly free type of written work, it also has its own structure:

In the introductory part, you need to briefly outline what the essay will be about and indicate your position. It’s better not to approach from afar but to write more specifically. For example:

“The path of life is a constant choice. This is true – in our lives, we constantly have to make choices, even if many people try to avoid it – to shift it onto others. And yet, we do it all the time! Just in the little things (what we eat, what we watch and say), it would be difficult to refuse!”

In the main part, you can write everything within the framework of the topic, and the thesis put forward at the beginning. In this part, the student must present arguments and evidence to support their thesis. In the main part, you can use life or historical examples, quotes from sources, your own observations, and data analysis as arguments.

In the final part, you should describe the results of your research, repeat the main thesis, and draw conclusions. The conclusion should be short but meaningful.

In addition to the main parts, a student essay may include additional sections, such as additional introductions or conclusions after each highlighted part if the teacher makes such requirements.

Cliché phrases for writing essays

The word “cliché” means a stereotype, a pattern in something. A cliché phrase is often used in conversation or writing. Although many authors recommend avoiding such clichés, they help formulate ideas when writing an essay. But it will be better if you do not take the phrase in its finished form but change it while maintaining the meaning.

The use of certain cliché phrases depends on the part of the essay in which they are used.

Cliché in the introduction

In the introductory part of an essay, phrases that often begin different works can be useful. These could be the following statements: “As the author aptly notes…”, “It turns out that the idea is about…”, “Who would have thought that…”, “In this work, the author raises the problem…”. Come up with your own variations on this theme, replacing words with synonyms and changing the word order.

Since the introduction requires substantiating the relevance of the problem raised, cliché phrases can also refer to the significance of the topic. For example, use the following variations of template phrases: “The problem under consideration is relevant for modern society…”, “This problem remains relevant for modern youth…”, “It is worth thinking about…”.

Cliché phrases in the main part of the essay

The main part of the essay involves the consideration of certain arguments that will confirm the thesis put forward. Therefore, here you can use the classic methods of enumeration: “The options can be as follows…”, “Firstly, … secondly, …”, “On the one hand, … on the other hand, …”.

When we talk about the author of a particular work, cliché phrases will help to introduce them, convey their main ideas without resorting to quotations, and also express your attitude towards their ideas. Options may be: “The author of this work is convinced that…”, “One cannot disagree with the author’s opinion regarding…”, “The author was right in their statement that…”.

The body of the essay also requires you to make theoretical and practical arguments, citing other authors and personal experience. The following cliché phrases will help do this: “As the historian wrote…”, “We can give such a definition to the concept…”, “Practice shows that…”, “The following can be observed…”.

Cliché phrases in conclusion

Since the final part of an essay implies conclusions for the entire work, the most common phrases in it will be: “To summarize, …”, “So, the analysis showed that …”, “Thus, …”, “So, the following conclusions suggest…”. The degree of disclosure of the problem raised is also indicated here: “The problem under consideration remains open…”, “The work was able to reveal only one aspect of the problem raised…”, “The topic is fully disclosed…”.

When resorting to clichéd phrases, try not to use them too often. If your work is filled with clichés, the teacher may lower your grade because the abundance of stereotypical phrases in your work indicates that you find it difficult to formulate thoughts on your own.

The main difficulties when writing an essay

Sometimes, an essay does not require a detailed analysis of literary sources and scientific publications. But still, an essay has its own nuances. The main difficulty of an essay is the choice of topic. If the student chooses a topic independently, the teacher can make comments on the following points:

the topic is too simple;

too controversial;

lengthy, difficult to identify a specific problem.

Avoid general and lengthy topics. It is better not to write essays on general topics, such as “My Future Profession,” “Good and Evil,” or “The Power of Love.” First, an essay is a short piece of work, and covering such broad topics will be difficult. Secondly, such topics can be very controversial, and proving your point of view can be difficult.

An essay on a free topic requires a creative approach and non-standard theses and arguments.

Another difficulty of an essay is the inability to express your thoughts. In the essay, the author expresses their opinion and position. When a student writes a paper, it is sometimes difficult to convince the teacher that they are right. You must have special eloquence, which not everyone has.