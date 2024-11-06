Emily Maitlis compared Boris Johnson to a British Donald Trump during Channel 4’s US election coverage in a rare highlight from an otherwise uncomfortable night.
The former Newsnight presenter came to blows with the ex-PM over his record in government, stating that there isn’t much to split the two leaders.
In a savage takedown, she said:
“You started importing that Trump-like behaviour into Britain when you were Prime Minister.
“His disregard for institutions. His disregard for the rule of law” “
“His denialism… Mirrored in your response to the Privileges Committee… Your response to the Parliamentary Standards Committee… Your Proroguing of Parliament.
“This is all Trump-like behaviour.”
Watch Johnson’s response below:
