Emily Maitlis compared Boris Johnson to a British Donald Trump during Channel 4’s US election coverage in a rare highlight from an otherwise uncomfortable night.

The former Newsnight presenter came to blows with the ex-PM over his record in government, stating that there isn’t much to split the two leaders.

In a savage takedown, she said:

“You started importing that Trump-like behaviour into Britain when you were Prime Minister.

“His disregard for institutions. His disregard for the rule of law” “

“His denialism… Mirrored in your response to the Privileges Committee… Your response to the Parliamentary Standards Committee… Your Proroguing of Parliament.

“This is all Trump-like behaviour.”

Watch Johnson’s response below:

Emily Maitlis eviscerates Boris Johnson



"You started importing that Trump like behaviour into Britain when you were Prime Minister"



"His disregard for institutions. His disregard for the rule of law"



"His denialism.. Mirrored in your response to the Privileges Committee.. Your… pic.twitter.com/Wbh0xbujsH — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 5, 2024

Related: Ivanka Trump posts ‘life lessons’ thread and it’s absolutely nuts