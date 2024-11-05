We’ve come to expect madness when we hear the words ‘Trump’ and ‘Twitter’, but it may well be Ivanka’s life advice that proves to be one of the more bizarre social media posts of the US election.

This week, Ivanka decided to mark her 43rd birthday by posting 17 anodyne ‘life lessons’.

With guidance like ‘nourish your body’ and ‘strong body, strong mind’, she does certainly seem to be, as one person online put it, ‘in her Goop era’.

Unfortunately, however, even inoffensive words of wisdom like “friends and family are everything” and “cultivate self-mastery” take on a different meaning when your father is Donald Trump.

Ivanka doesn’t, of course, only happen to be the 45th President of the United States’ daughter. After leaving her role as Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation, she served as a senior advisor in the Trump administration – something she says she is still proud of.

It’s not clear, however, how she thinks her time in her father’s inner circle was compatible with her advice to ‘approach people and life with love and positivity’.

It’s an irony that hasn’t been lost on some on the internet.

As one person on x put it: “Ivanka Trump’s attempt to rebrand herself as some sort of live, laugh, love upper-millennial influencer is genuinely wild. Babe, we all remember ~exactly~ who you are and what you enabled.”

Others, however, were in a more optimistic mood, with one going so far as to say that ‘Maybe I’m crazy but I think she is voting for Kamala.’

And some were grateful for her decision not to take part in her father’s election campaign, with one post on x arguing that she ‘could have helped him this cycle and she didn’t. I’m not saying she deserves a redemption arc, but I’m glad she has distanced herself from him.’

It’s true that Ivanka has taken a step back from campaigning this time around, not even appearing alongside her at this week’s ‘Women for Trump’ rally. Perhaps it’s naive to think that she’s jumped ship completely.

But maybe we can still hope that she has followed her own advice to ‘Be open to the truth, wherever it leads.’

