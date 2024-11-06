Nigel Farage took pride of place on a riot-inspired effigy at the annual bonfire in Lewes.

T-shirts reading “Nigel Farage for Prime Minister” were spotted at demonstrations in the summer, resulting in the ex-UKIPer lending his name to the pockets of uprisings that broke out across the country.

Political figures are often satirised at the annual bonfire celebrations in Lewes, with Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak among them in recent years.

This time, the honour was bestowed to Farage, who is featured with a pint and cigarette in hand holding a metal leash on two men with spiked dog collars on.

The two men, one of whom is wearing a balaclava, are positioned throwing a beer bottle and a brick.

Farage can also be seen wearing a red armband.

While Nigel Farage is busy serving his Clacton constituents in America, his effigy is being burned by the good people of Lewes.#BonfireNight2024 pic.twitter.com/1rEoRrRhWx — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) November 5, 2024

