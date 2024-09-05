Emily Maitlis has opened up about the pressures of being impartial while reporting the tragic Grenfell Tower fire for the BBC during a recent episode of The News Agents.

The Government is examining the recommendations of the seven-year probe into the fire following its damning conclusion.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is expected to face questions from broadcasters on Thursday morning about the next steps ministers will take following the end of the inquiry into the 2017 tower block fire.

The Housing Secretary’s appearance on the airwaves comes after Sir Keir Starmer issued a state apology for a disaster he said should never have happened.

The Prime Minister said the Government will look at all 58 of the inquiry’s recommendations “in detail”.

Ministers will respond in full within six months, and will provide regular updates to Parliament on any commitments made, Sir Keir added.

The deaths of all 72 people in the 2017 blaze in west London were avoidable and had been preceded by “decades of failure” by government, other authorities and the building industry, inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s report concluded.

The tower block was covered in combustible products because of the “systematic dishonesty” of firms who made and sold the cladding and insulation, he added, with cladding company Arconic and insulation firms Kingspan and Celotex coming in for particularly heavy criticism.

Discussing the findings on The News Agents, Maitlis said she was told to “try to give each” side during her reporting for the BBC, but struggled to do so.

Watch the clip in full below:

"I was told to 'try to give each side' and I remember thinking, 'I can't'.



"This is a resident telling me that warnings were ignored in front of a building that's 𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘦."@maitlis reflects on covering Grenfell as the inquiry's final report is published. pic.twitter.com/zQtRKhwfJ8 — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) September 4, 2024

