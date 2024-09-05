Sir Keir Starmer will not be able to implement the radical change needed in Britain, Michael Sheen has told The News Agents podcast.

The Welsh actor spoke out about the nature of the UK’s political system, saying that real change won’t come about until the two-party state is broken up.

He said the current system resists real change, pointing to Liz Truss and Jeremy Corbyn as cases in point.

Truss was forced out of office after 49 days after her mini-budget caused widespread market upheaval and threatened to spark a run on the pound.

Corbyn, meanwhile, resigned as Labour leader after Boris Johnson won a landslide victory in 2019, having come close to beating Theresa May in the 2017 general election.

Here’s Sheen’s comments in full:

“I don’t think Starmer will change anything radically – the desire is there but it has no where to go."



Actor @michaelsheen says our "failing" two-party system resists real change, pointing to the likes of Corbyn and Truss.@maitlis | @lewis_goodall pic.twitter.com/KTez9GLPBZ — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) September 3, 2024

