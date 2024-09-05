Daniel Hewitt’s damning analysis of the Grenfell report has pinned the blame on the people with power for allowing an entirely preventable tragedy to occur.

The Government is examining the recommendations of the seven-year probe into the Grenfell Tower fire, following its damning conclusion.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is expected to face questions from broadcasters on Thursday morning about the next steps ministers will take following the end of the inquiry into the 2017 tower block fire.

The Housing Secretary’s appearance on the airwaves comes after Sir Keir Starmer issued a state apology for a disaster he said should never have happened.

The Prime Minister said the Government will look at all 58 of the inquiry’s recommendations “in detail”.

Ministers will respond in full within six months, and will provide regular updates to Parliament on any commitments made, Sir Keir added.

The deaths of all 72 people in the 2017 blaze in west London were avoidable and had been preceded by “decades of failure” by government, other authorities and the building industry, inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s report concluded.

The tower block was covered in combustible products because of the “systematic dishonesty” of firms who made and sold the cladding and insulation, he added, with cladding company Arconic and insulation firms Kingspan and Celotex coming in for particularly heavy criticism.

Speaking on ITV, Hewitt blamed those with power for allowing the tragedy to occur.

He said: “In the sixth richest country in the world, in its capital city dripping with wealth, 72 people died because people with power didn’t do enough to stop it happening.”

My ITV analysis on the Grenfell report, a tragedy ultimately about power – about who has it and who doesn't.



