The front pages on Wednesday have sparked a collective sigh of embarrassment on social media.

Newspapers are led by the Prince of Wales standing in for the Queen at a historic State Opening of Parliament and the Government pledging to introduce new measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The Sun splashed Charles stepping in for his mother at the State Opening of Parliament with the headline: “I hope I did you proud, Mummy”.

This country is embarrassing beyond words pic.twitter.com/T1ej7cFGt8 — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) May 10, 2022

The Daily Express covered the cost-of-living crisis, focusing on Mr Johnson’s pledge to help “hard-working people” with “fiscal firepower”.

Yesterday Sir Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson of delivering a “pathetic” response to the cost-of-living crisis by presenting a “thin” Queen’s Speech to Parliament.

The Labour leader, who faced jibes in the Commons over the so-called Beergate affair, said the Government is “out of energy” and led by a Prime Minister who is “entirely out of touch”.

He told the House of Commons: “The first great challenge our country faces is the cost-of-living crisis.

“Inflation stands at 7 per cent and rising. Household bills have gone up by hundreds of pounds, the cost of the weekly shop has rocketed and people are seeing their wages run out much earlier in the month and the value of their savings fall.”

Sir Keir added: “This Government’s failure to grow the economy over a decade combined with its inertia in the face of spiralling bills means that we are staring down the barrel of something we haven’t seen in decades, a stagflation crisis.”

Related: ‘Game is up for the union’, says Blackford as he calls for Scottish referendum