Elon Musk discouraged SpaceX employees from wearing high-vis safety clothes at work because he doesn’t like bright colours, according to Reuters reports.

The billionaire owner of the American spacecraft company – fresh from brandishing warnings of humanoid robots that can ‘chase you anywhere’ – had a dislike of bright colours to such a point that employees were discouraged from wearing them when he visited.

Former supervisors also suggested Musk would casually play with a novelty flamethrower when he was on site in a blatant disregard of safety procedures.

The revelations have come to light after concerns over worker safety at SpaceX were raised.

One employee, Lonnie LeBlanc, lost his life after falling from a rocket hangar, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) determining that SpaceX had failed to protect LeBlanc from a clear hazard.

Indeed, after conducting interviews and trawling through government records, Reuters documented at least 600 injuries of SpaceX workers since 2014.

Many were serious or disabling.

