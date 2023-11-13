An influencer who claimed to have tattooed her boyfriend’s name across her forehead has come clean about her new ink, saying she did it to raise a serious point.

Ana Stanskovsky went viral on social media after posting a video of her getting the stencil of Kevin drawn on the upper part of her face.

She then sat down in a chair to get the design inked.

In the clip posted on her Instagram page, she squirmed and frowned as the needle made its way across her face.

Stanskovsky then came out in defence of the tattoo and told everyone that it’s none of their business what she does.

“Everyone was saying to me I will regret that and every time I’m looking in the mirror I’m just like…I’m in love,” she said in a video.

“I’m in love with the tattoo and I’m in love with my boyfriend and I think if you really love someone you just got to show it…you know, you just got to prove it.

“So I think if your girlfriend doesn’t want a tattoo your name on her face you just need to find yourself a new girlfriend because I don’t think she loves you.

“This is the way you show your love.”

However, she has very predictably revealed that the tattoo is, in fact, very fake.

Ana posted a video on her social media accounts where she wiped off the Kevin from her forehead and explained why she did it.

“All I want to say is that I regret my tattoo…but not this one,” she said as she pointed to the Kevin design.

“Because this is not actually a real tattoo.

“And the reason why I tricked the whole internet is that I have a message to young people and all of the people who want to get covered in tattoos.

“I want everyone to know that I regret my tattoos and you might regret yours when you get older.

“And as a person fully covered in tattoos, I feel like this is my responsibility to speak up, share my experience, and when people see me on social media the first thing they notice about me is my tattoos.

“So if I influence people, I want to influence people in the right way.”

