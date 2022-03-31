Energy giant E.ON appeared to blame Martin Lewis after a suppliers’ website crashed ahead of Friday’s price hikes.
The money saving expert had advised consumers to submit a reading before rates jumped up by around 54 per cent from the start of April.
The unprecedented surge in people logging on to energy sites left some of them struggling to deal with the demand, with phone lines also being hammered.
Responding to one customer on Twitter, E.ON appeared to blame Lewis for the carnage.
“Unfortunately the website and phone lines of every supplier are being hammered today,” it said.
“Martin has once again created unprecedented demand bringing down Britain. If you respond to our private message providing the details requested then we can assist you.”
Lewis has since shared a Twitter user’s reaction to the E.ON message, which said: ‘The cheek of them blaming it on you!’
Others seemed unamused by the response too:
