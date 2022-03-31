Energy giant E.ON appeared to blame Martin Lewis after a suppliers’ website crashed ahead of Friday’s price hikes.

The money saving expert had advised consumers to submit a reading before rates jumped up by around 54 per cent from the start of April.

The unprecedented surge in people logging on to energy sites left some of them struggling to deal with the demand, with phone lines also being hammered.

Responding to one customer on Twitter, E.ON appeared to blame Lewis for the carnage.

“Unfortunately the website and phone lines of every supplier are being hammered today,” it said.

“Martin has once again created unprecedented demand bringing down Britain. If you respond to our private message providing the details requested then we can assist you.”

Lewis has since shared a Twitter user’s reaction to the E.ON message, which said: ‘The cheek of them blaming it on you!’

Others seemed unamused by the response too:

"Please submit your energy readings before 1 April!"



[later when the shitty website won't work]



"Martin Lewis has really fucked us here" pic.twitter.com/r9Wk9EDNa9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 31, 2022

.@eon_next keep my money saving expert's name out your fucking mouth pic.twitter.com/jKd3XcNu6D — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) March 31, 2022

Consumer campaigner Martin Lewis getting it in the neck from E.on. "Bringing down Britain"??!!

Possibly the most tin-eared, arrogant statement I've ever seen from an energy supplier. Now deleted and not a moment too soon. pic.twitter.com/wSuzBvz5y7 — Tim Hamblin (@TimHamblinShale) March 31, 2022

oh no @eon_next you seem to have deleted this tweet?



the one where you insult martin lewis / the money saving expert / the people's princess pic.twitter.com/SC6387XeZ3 — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) March 31, 2022

Pretty outrageous to see @eon_next casually blaming @MartinSLewis for 'bringing down Britain' when his tip to read your meter today (which has been picked up everywhere) is actually for the benefit of Britain's consumers (tweet has since been deleted ofc) pic.twitter.com/pOT2HZjSDY — Sam McFaul (@SamMcFaul) March 31, 2022

Related: Economists voice surprise at lack of support for poorest families from Sunak