With Ukraine and Russia responsible for exporting 60 percent of the world’s sunflower oil, producers have shared real concerns over a global pesto shortage.

A key ingredient for most shop-bought pesto, sunflower oil has become far more expensive due to the conflict, with alternatives such as olive oil, rapeseed oil, or soya oil being considered. The problem with using alternatives, however, is the cost compared to sunflower oil, which will of course have an impact on the cost of shop-bought pesto.

While olive oil is readily available, it’s approximately four times more expensive than sunflower oil. Moreover, pesto producers have also shared concern that there is insufficient refined olive oil available to meet the demands of the pesto industry.

Due to a change in ingredients, the shelf life of shop-bought pesto could also be dramatically impacted.

Elsewhere, Belgium’s frites makers are at risk of running out of sunflower oil in just a couple of weeks, while Spanish supermarkets are imposing limits on the amount of sunflower oil that can be bought in an attempt to curb panic buying or hoarding.

Although sunflower oil is also a key ingredient in mayonnaise, some baby food and cosmetics, expected shortages are yet to be announced.

Fortunately for pesto lovers, the sauce is incredibly easy to make at home, using just a few ingredients.

Ready to eat in just 10 minutes, this simple pesto recipe showcases wild garlic, which is coming into season at the moment. A true signifier of spring’s arrival (even if it is snowing in parts of the country), wild garlic has become far more popular over the past few years. It’s easy enough to find while foraging, but also available from good green grocers and some online retailers. Wild garlic is also extremely versatile, delicious in a variety of pastas, risottos, soups, chicken Kiev, and many more dishes.

For this wild garlic pesto, simply add all ingredients to a food processor, other than the oil and lemon juice, blitz to a coarse paste, then slowly incorporate the oil before transferring to a clean jar. Once made, the wild garlic pesto will keep for up to two weeks in the fridge.

Wild Garlic Pesto A simple wild garlic pesto recipe, with extra virgin olive oil, pine nuts, hazelnuts and lemon. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Total Time: 10 minutes Servings: 400 millilitres (approx) Author: Jon Hatchman Equipment Food processor Ingredients 150 g wild garlic leaves

50 g parmesan grated (alternatively use a vegetarian option)

1 lemon juice and zest

25 g pine nuts

25 g hazelnuts alternatively use just 50g of pine nuts

150 ml extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper Instructions Thoroughly wash the wild garlic leaves and drain.

In a dry frying pan, toast the pine nuts and hazelnuts over a low heat until fragrant, being careful to avoid burning.

Transfer the wild garlic leaves, pine nuts, hazelnuts, parmesan and lemon zest to a food processor and blitz into a coarse paste.

Generously season with salt and pepper, then pour in most of the oil and the lemon juice with the motor still running slowly. Blitz until completely incorporated then transfer to a clean jar.

Fill with the rest of the oil and taste for seasoning.

The wild garlic pesto will last for up to two weeks in the fridge. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

