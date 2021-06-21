A disgraced Met police officer faces being booted off the force after being convicted of beating up a member of the public while drunk off duty.
PC Stephen Maskell, 44, attacked an innocent man while “heavily intoxicated” in Harlesden, north west London, last summer.
Maskell identified himself as a police officer before grabbing the man and telling him he was detaining him for a search, despite being off duty and having no grounds to do so.
During the attack, Maskell became “aggressive and abusive” towards the victim and another resident who had come to see what all the commotion was about.
Heavily intoxicated
Maskell was found to be “heavily intoxicated” and was arrested by officers who attended the scene in the early hours of 1 July 2020.
He appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court last Thursday where he was found guilty of assault by beating and using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm and distress to another person.
Superintendent Waheed Khan, North East Leadership and Support, said: “The high standards we expect from our officers apply equally when they are off duty.
“PC Maskell’s actions on this night were unacceptable.
“Misconduct proceedings will now take place following the conclusion of criminal proceedings.”
The ‘discredited’ serving officer, based on the North East Command Unit, which polices Waltham Forest, has now been placed on restricted police duties and a misconduct hearing will take place once he has been sentenced next month.
Related: Police mocked on for using 7.5 tonne truck to tow away electric scooter
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .