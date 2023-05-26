A driver mounted a pavement and drove through pedestrians in a foolish bid to bypass Just Stop Oil protesters.

Video captured by LBC reporter Henry Riley shows the irate motorist drive up onto the curb and along the pavement as people quickly dodged the escalating situation.

In the footage, the group of protesters were asked by a police liaison officer to allow the man to drive through the protest in order to attend a hospital appointment.

But when one activist says he doesn’t believe the situation is an emergency, the motorist takes matters into his own hands by mounting the pavement in his black coloured Seat to swerve around the protesters.

The man can be heard shouting “move out of my way” as pedestrians and a cyclist clear the pavement before he later re-joins the road.

It comes after the climate activists staged a protest at the Chelsea Flower Show by spraying powder over a display.

Watch the footage below:

🚨 It’s kicking off on the Old Kent Road.



Driver says he urgently needs to get to the hospital, but the Just Stop Oil protesters refuse to move out of his way



Takes matters into his own hands and drives on the pavement@LBC @LBCNews pic.twitter.com/hVCtkMMGgb — Henry Riley (@HenryRiley1) May 26, 2023

