She may be one of the most divisive Cabinet members in recent memory, but for Suella Braverman, being the front-page splash is apparently nothing new. Rows over her rhetoric, emails, and speeding fines have recently stopped the presses – but this trend started two decades ago.

Cambridge publication forced to clarify ‘corruption’ story

Then-named Suella Fernandes, the 20-year-old had got her first taste of power, after being elected as head of the Cambridge University Conservative Association (CUCA). In her assessment, there was nothing untoward with the process. But writers at Varsity had other ideas…

In the edition printed on 5 May 2000, Suella was featured on page one. The headline read; “Conservatives in Corruption Crisis“. She was accused of buying votes in order to win the election which put her at the helm of CUCA.

Several sources spoke to the paper, which has independently reported on matters at Cambridge University since 1947. The article resurfaced, after it was shared on various social media platforms this week.

what this? it’s just an article from the year 2000 about suella fernandes, president of the cambridge university conservative association, who was accused of vote rigging and responded with a reassuring “you can’t prove anything” pic.twitter.com/6WenUWYFau — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) May 23, 2023

Suella Braverman’s first fight with the media?

It was alleged that she offered to bribe a student in exchange for their support. However, this wouldn’t be an early takedown for the future minister. The very next week, Varsity ran a follow-up story, which carried a fierce rebuttal of the accusations, as well as a clarification.

Suella Braverman herself also contributed to the discourse, claiming that the story was ‘inaccurate’ and ‘false’. In fact, her response was full of fire and brimstone, as the would-be politician insisted that she ran ‘unopposed’ during the ballot.

“The political links of those involved with the story are, or were, student representatives of the Liberal Democrats. I hope the individual who wrote to the press comes clean. We will not crumble to this attack, and attempts to destroy CUCA have been in vain” | Suella Braverman

Front-page regular: Suella Braverman refuses to back down

The initial article published by Varsity has been doing the rounds on social media. However, Suella made it clear in her right of reply that she felt the reporting was biased and dishonest. Now in the full glare of international media, the senior Tory is more unflinching than ever.

She has resisted multiple calls to resign, following a scandal-laden time in office. The latest row over her attempts to circumvent a speed awareness course compelled the Prime Minister to respond. Rishi Sunak went on to offer his public backing to Suella Braverman.