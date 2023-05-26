It was only a matter of time before Ferrari decided to launch the Ferrari Roma Spider. Launched in 2020, the Ferrari Roma has all the GT elegance you’d expect from the famous Italian marque. Having the option of taking the roof off brings you closer to those dreamy drives along the Amalfi Coast. If you’re lucky enough to live there, otherwise long weekends in the English countryside will suffice.

The Ferrari Roma Spider is the first front-engined convertible Ferrari has launched since the 365 GTS4 (the Daytona) way back in 1969. Such has been the move to mid- and rear-engined cars at Maranello, with the Ferrari Roma Spider joining the SF90 Spider, 296GTS, 812GTS, Portofino M and the Icona series’ Daytona SP3 and Monzas SP1 and SP2 as recently available roofless driving options adorned with the prancing horse.

The Ferrari Roma Spider, obviously, shares much of its underpinnings with its hard-topped sibling (you can read our review of that here). Twin-turbo V8, 8-speed DCT ‘box and Ferrari’s rather magical bumpy road setting will all feature on the Ferrari Roma Spider. The ace up its sleeve, however, is the design of the soft top. It can be put up or down in just 13.5secs at speeds of up to 37mph. The use of a fabric soft top roof, rather than a hard-top convertible, only adds a layer of retro charm that harks back to the days of Ferrari’s last front-engined convertible.

So, if you’re in the market for a drop-top GT, the Ferrari Roma Spider doubtless offers a compelling proposition. Stunning design, savage performance when you need it, laid back when you want it, and the practicality of a 2+2 seating arrangement; do you want your Roma as a coupe or a convertible? For us, the convertible certainly adds a layer of desirability. It’s always nice to imagine that the road will forever be smooth and the sun forever shining.