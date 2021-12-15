Quiz names at the lockdown-busting Downing Street Christmas party have been revealed by The Mirror.

Number 10 staff who stayed in Downing Street to take part in a Christmas quiz were told to “go out the back” last year, it has been alleged.

The quiz on December 15th – which the prime minister helped to host – had been held virtually, but many took part from the office.

Number 10 previously said that Downing Street staff were “often required to be in the office to work on the pandemic response” during the various lockdowns.

And therefore “those who were in the office for work may have attended virtually from their desks”.

But the Mirror said a message sent by No 10’s head of HR on the night advised that those who had stayed behind to take part “go out the back” when they left.

Team names

So what were the names for the quiz teams?

Well, The Mirror has bagged the full list:

No Team Name is Better than a Bad Team Name

The Write-Ons

Duty ICTS

Professor Quiz Whitty

Wisemen and Women

Bucks Quiz

Hot Fuzzy Boats

Beaver Fever

The Attic Fanatics

Quizness

Rebels without a Claus

Hands, Face, First Place

The 6 Masketeers

The Money Gang

Next Slide Please

Better Together

We’ve Been Clear

Santa’s Ho, Ho, Hos

B Unit

Deliver Platinum Card Holders

Cheeses of Nazareth

The Write-Offs

Pudding Patrol

Reactions

A few of the team names really got people annoyed.

Here’s what people had to say:

1.

Good lord just take me back to fucking 2019 https://t.co/5zl06237nR — James (@itsjamesjp) December 15, 2021

2.

Literally taking the piss… — Darren (@Darren94775262) December 14, 2021

3.

That’s like Oxfam Christmas quiz teams being:



Starvation Nation

Never Gonna Get It

More Water Please — Darren (@Darren94775262) December 14, 2021

4.

Just days after Boris Johnson said he was "sickened and furious" to see video of No 10 staff joking about lockdown rules, we reveal that quiz team names included "Prof Quiz Whitty", "Next Slide Please", "We've Been Clear”, “The 6 Masketeers” and "Hands, Face, First Place". — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) December 14, 2021

5.

I’m shocked and appalled. I can’t believe I used the same zoom team name last year as a Tory did. I honestly thought I had more creativity than that. Gutted. The actual worst. https://t.co/wFsiYYJvJf — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) December 14, 2021

6.

This might be the worst detail yet. https://t.co/TUWFBoTWH4 — Elaine Scattermoon (@scattermoon) December 14, 2021

8.

Literally laughing at us. Whilst locking us down. This country needs an awakening. — George (@Three0Walcott) December 14, 2021

9.

So sickening to see that even the names of the team were tongue in cheek digs at @NHSuk professionals who were doing all they can to keep us safe from #COVID19 — Hasan Patel (@Hasanpatel) December 14, 2021

10.

Showing more inventiveness in the quiz names than in governing .

Can we just have the names of the attendees by Friday please ? — Simon Ua Muireadhaigh (@UaMuireadhaigh) December 14, 2021

11.

Was the quiz called “whose child is it anyway”😂🤣 — El Paso De Tinsel (@PasoPeanuts) December 14, 2021

12.

I guess they were working round the clock on those team names rather than fighting the pandemic — Belisha Beacon 🌹 (@weathertoy) December 14, 2021

