Quiz names at the lockdown-busting Downing Street Christmas party have been revealed by The Mirror.
Number 10 staff who stayed in Downing Street to take part in a Christmas quiz were told to “go out the back” last year, it has been alleged.
The quiz on December 15th – which the prime minister helped to host – had been held virtually, but many took part from the office.
Number 10 previously said that Downing Street staff were “often required to be in the office to work on the pandemic response” during the various lockdowns.
And therefore “those who were in the office for work may have attended virtually from their desks”.
But the Mirror said a message sent by No 10’s head of HR on the night advised that those who had stayed behind to take part “go out the back” when they left.
Team names
So what were the names for the quiz teams?
Well, The Mirror has bagged the full list:
- No Team Name is Better than a Bad Team Name
- The Write-Ons
- Duty ICTS
- Professor Quiz Whitty
- Wisemen and Women
- Bucks Quiz
- Hot Fuzzy Boats
- Beaver Fever
- The Attic Fanatics
- Quizness
- Rebels without a Claus
- Hands, Face, First Place
- The 6 Masketeers
- The Money Gang
- Next Slide Please
- Better Together
- We’ve Been Clear
- Santa’s Ho, Ho, Hos
- B Unit
- Deliver Platinum Card Holders
- Cheeses of Nazareth
- The Write-Offs
- Pudding Patrol
Reactions
A few of the team names really got people annoyed.
Here’s what people had to say:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
Related: Full list of Tory MPs who opposed Boris Johnson’s vaccine passports