The Economist has roasted Donald Trump with its latest front cover following tensions between the US and its European allies over Greenland.

In their latest front cover, a topless Trump is shown on the back of a polar bear.

The cover comes after days of Trump threatening to take over Greenland.

The Economist warned that the European powers must prepare for a world where NATO no longer exists, or at the very least the USA is no longer a reliable ally.

On Wednesday, tensions between the US and Europe appeared to come to an end after Trump confirmed they had agreed the ‘framework of a future deal’ regarding Greenland.

He backed down on threats to impose tariffs on European nations and said he would not take Greenland by force.

But in a post on Instagram, The Economist argued Europe had “got lucky”, saying this “may be only a tactical retreat” from Trump, who has “coveted the island for years.”

They continued: “Greenland is just the tip of the iceberg. America’s alliances cannot survive continual bouts of arm-wrestling brought about by a president who thinks allies have no value.

“European leaders must get ready for a global realignment.”

This isn’t the first front cover to take aim at Trump this month.

Following the US’s military operation in Venezuela, a Slovenian magazine didn’t hold back with their opinion on what prompted Trump’s action in the South American nation.