Donald Trump has been given yet another award created specifically for him as he build up his collection of made-up prizes.
In the latest in a growing list embarrassing displays of sucking up to Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Wednesday evening a new award had been created.
Its cringe-inducing name? The America First award.
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Announcing the meaningless gong, Johnson said: “The president has done so much for the American people and we want to honour him in some small way, a token of appreciation for his leadership.
“Tonight we have created a new award. We are going to do something we’ve never done before. We’re going to honour him with a new award that we will present annually from this point forward.
“But he is the suitable and fitting recipient of the first ever America first award.”
He added: “That is this beautiful golden statue here, appropriate for the new golden era.”
Reacting online, people couldn’t get over how humiliating and cult-y the whole thing was.
Trump can put the nonsense trophy alongside his FIFA Peace Prize, created specifically for him, and the Nobel Peace Prize that he didn’t win.
Who know what prize will be invented for him next!