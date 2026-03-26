Donald Trump has been given yet another award created specifically for him as he build up his collection of made-up prizes.

In the latest in a growing list embarrassing displays of sucking up to Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Wednesday evening a new award had been created.

Its cringe-inducing name? The America First award.

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Announcing the meaningless gong, Johnson said: “The president has done so much for the American people and we want to honour him in some small way, a token of appreciation for his leadership.

“Tonight we have created a new award. We are going to do something we’ve never done before. We’re going to honour him with a new award that we will present annually from this point forward.

“But he is the suitable and fitting recipient of the first ever America first award.”

He added: “That is this beautiful golden statue here, appropriate for the new golden era.”

Reacting online, people couldn’t get over how humiliating and cult-y the whole thing was.

I’ll never understand how displays like this don’t cause people to spontaneously combust with embarrassment. https://t.co/9k9ZNOGAo5 — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) March 26, 2026

Just when you thought the GOP couldn’t be a more embarrassing cult, Speaker Mike Johnson presented Donald Trump with the “first-ever America First Award”:



“We have created a new award. We are going to do something we’ve never done before. We will honor him with a new award…… pic.twitter.com/CduOTi6k5X — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 26, 2026

Mike Johnson unveils the "America First Award." A golden statue. For the "golden era."



Remember what America First used to mean? Bring troops home. Stop endless wars. Stop spending trillions on foreign conflicts



Now it means: golden statues. Awards ceremonies. Pageantry. A cult… pic.twitter.com/JxEbri6GzS — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) March 26, 2026

Trump can put the nonsense trophy alongside his FIFA Peace Prize, created specifically for him, and the Nobel Peace Prize that he didn’t win.

Who know what prize will be invented for him next!