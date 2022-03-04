Dominic Raab struggled to point to a single achievement that earned Gavin Williamson his knighthood on Good Morning Britain today.

The deputy prime minister was doing the media rounds after it was announced the former education secretary had been handed the honour by his boss, Boris Johnson.

Williamson was widely criticised for a series of errors during his time as a minister.

His handling of disruption to schools during the height of the pandemic and the grading of GCSEs and A-levels after exams were cancelled was widely seen as disastrous.

He was also criticised for confusing free school meals campaigning footballer Marcus Rashford with England rugby star Maro Itoje.

Coming out to bat for Williamson this morning, Raab said the MP had been handed a knighthood for being a long-serving politician (he has served as a Member of Parliament for South Staffordshire since 2010) and being in the Cabinet for over five years, but he couldn’t think of any reasons beyond that.

Watch the clip in full below:

In his answer to Ben & Kate’s questions, Dominic Raab can’t point to a single achievement that earns #SirGavin this honour, other than “long-standing MP & he’s been in government” 🧐 https://t.co/xYDlqK3seU — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) March 4, 2022

