Gavin Williamson has been given a knighthood, Downing Street has announced.

The former education secretary was sacked by Boris Johnson during his September 2021 cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Williamson was education secretary during most of the pandemic, when he came under heavy criticism for his handling of exams and school closures.

A Downing Street statement said: “The Queen has been pleased to approve that the honour of Knighthood be conferred upon The Rt. Hon. Gavin Williamson CBE MP.”

No 10 did not say when he will be knighted.

Earlier this month it was reported that Williamson would be honoured to “keep him quiet” as part of Johnson’s ‘Operation Red Meat’.

The plan was put in place to win back Tory MPs following a string of damaging allegations against the PM.

Reaction

No10 says the Queen has approved knighthood for ex education secretary Gavin Williamson.



At a time when we’re trying to tell the world we’re not corrupt?!



I can only assume this is because Sir Gavin was once given the book of buried bodies & this sordid gift keeps him quiet. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) March 3, 2022