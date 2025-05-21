Staunch Brexiteers have resorted to claiming they actually like queueing at airports in a desperate attempt to criticise the new UK-EU deal.

This week, the UK government announced a key trade agreement with the European Union, which has been widely hailed as a move that undoes a small part of the damage done by Brexit.

Predictably, the Tories and parts of the press framed the agreement as being a betrayal of the British public’s will, despite the fact that almost every poll shows Brits want closer ties with the EU.

And with so many business bodies and groups praising the deal, diehard Brexit fans have stooped to desperate lows to try and argue against the agreement.

One of the most publicised parts of the deal is that Brits will be able to use e-gates at more EU airports, reducing queueing and waiting.

But some Brexiteers have claimed this is actually a bad thing, because they apparently love queuing in the non-EU passport lines.

This included Talk presenter Kevin O’Sullivan, who posted on X: “I like standing in the non-EU passport lines! I’m proud not to join the Brussels-gang losers. So, Starmer, you can stick your stupid e-queue concession where the sun don’t shine. Not interested!”

As Byline Times editor Adam Bienkov then pointed out, if this was the best argument Brexiteers could come up with against the deal, then it says a lot.

If the best argument the pro-Brexit diehards have got left after all these years is "I like queues!" then it's not looking good pic.twitter.com/ImSefg8y0i — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 20, 2025

An utter moron on LBC is complaining regarding us no-longer have to queue at airports.



He actually wants to queue.



I kid you not, they walk amongst us. — Sarah (@timetoshine1234) May 19, 2025

Brexit voters saying they’re still going to stand in a queue rather than use e-gates!

Fuck me. 😭😭😭

Honestly though. How has this happened. How has the country become so deranged? — Sarah (@kokeshimum) May 20, 2025

