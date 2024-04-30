Peter Stefanovic has slammed the government over boasts that it has managed to secure 150 judges to help clear the path for deportations to Rwanda to take place.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has said that courtrooms and judges will be primed to deal with appeals now the Rwanda bill becomes law, allowing flights to Kigali to take off.

He also said detention spaces have been increased to 2,200 to process claims quickly, while 200 trained caseworkers were “ready and waiting” to deal with legal cases “quickly and decisively”.

It has been claimed that the 25 courtrooms made available for the scheme and 150 judges will be able to provide over 5,000 sitting days.

But the announcement has been slammed by campaigners, many of whom have pointed to the delays in getting other criminal cases processed in a system that is heavily backlogged.

Here’s what Peter Stefanovic had to say on the matter:

Ministers are now touring UK News shows boasting they’ve found 150 judges to help implement the Governments morally bankrupt, law breaking #RwandaScheme



In other news the backlog in Crown court cases is now at a record high of almost 70,000… because we don’t have enough judges pic.twitter.com/rEJMstzNxb — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) April 29, 2024

