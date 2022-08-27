Dan Walker and Michaela Strachan hosted their new show Digging for Treasure last night, and there were complaints about too much clapping from the crew.
The first episode showed the team in a field in Allerton, North Yorkshire, with former BBC Breakfast star Dan, 4, hosting from inside a tent and Michaela, 56, out in the field helping to dig up artifacts from the soil.
That aside the viewing figures were pretty good and Walker took to Twitter to thank the fans, but got it quite wrong.
Dogging
Walker tweeted: “Fantastic response to Dogging For Treasure last night and great figures! Thanks for watching and for the feedback. We are filming again today – with a little less clapping – and celebrating with a snack of choice.”
Reactions
Well, social media wouldn’t let this go!
