Dan Walker and Michaela Strachan hosted their new show Digging for Treasure last night, and there were complaints about too much clapping from the crew.

The first episode showed the team in a field in Allerton, North Yorkshire, with former BBC Breakfast star Dan, 4, hosting from inside a tent and Michaela, 56, out in the field helping to dig up artifacts from the soil.

That aside the viewing figures were pretty good and Walker took to Twitter to thank the fans, but got it quite wrong.

Dogging

Walker tweeted: “Fantastic response to Dogging For Treasure last night and great figures! Thanks for watching and for the feedback. We are filming again today – with a little less clapping – and celebrating with a snack of choice.”

Fantastic response to Dogging For Treasure last night and great figures!



Thanks for watching and for the feedback. We are filming again today – with a little less clapping – and celebrating with a snack of choice 😂



See you next Friday at 9@michaelastracha @Raksha_Digs @dfttc5 pic.twitter.com/py7FLkxWeI — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) August 27, 2022

Reactions

Well, social media wouldn’t let this go!

"We've accidentally come to a car park" pic.twitter.com/7mBBX4Ibug — Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) August 27, 2022

Dogging For Treasure, where Dan walker and I hide antiques in secluded woodland carparks…… pic.twitter.com/8mabSxPoI2 — Mr White (@bwhitecambs) August 27, 2022

Idea for a TV show: Dan Walker travels Britain looking for the best dogging sites. https://t.co/94cq5mD3b5 pic.twitter.com/KbyLJDeHBH — AJ (@_Version4) August 27, 2022

One of the best tweets you've ever done. — Laced Fish (@LacedFish) August 27, 2022

Dogging For Treasure is the best deliberate typo since #Susanalbumparty https://t.co/0kjHzkUK67 — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) August 27, 2022

this is an unfortunate typo https://t.co/Ghicb8D8cp — Laura Elliott 💉💉💉 (@TinyWriterLaura) August 27, 2022

Love you Dan but i won’t go dogging no matter the reward https://t.co/4jmOsXynl0 — Reverend&TheMakers (@Reverend_Makers) August 27, 2022

Keyboard malfunction of the week goes to …🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/lvQWBlvfGa — Hodders #PTFE 3.142π (@Hoddy67) August 27, 2022

