Dan Wootton has been slammed online after he decided to attack the decision to keep teachers safe by vaccinating children.
The Daily Mail columnist, known for his controversial opinions, wrote a piece with the headline: “Why are we jabbing millions of kids who are at almost no risk of Covid simply to keep teachers at work after a year of doing almost nothing?”
In the article he said: “I can only imagine the scenes at schools up and down the country. Woke teachers preaching that every student should be jabbed for the good of society and to save granny, while virtually every other classmate gets vaccinated in the school hall.
“It would take a very strong youngster to stand up against that degree of societal influence and peer pressure.”
Second coronavirus vaccine
The column was published as scientists begin to explore whether children need a second dose of coronavirus vaccine and, if so, which type would be best.
The Com-Cov 3 trial will seek to recruit 360 volunteers who will be enrolled in one of four arms of the study.
Professor Matthew Snape, associate professor in paediatrics and vaccinology at the University of Oxford, and chief investigator on the trial, said: “This study will provide vital information on the range of options for immunising teenagers against Covid-19 in the UK.
“As well as looking at the standard two full doses of the Pfizer vaccine, we will look at how well volunteers respond when their second dose of Pfizer is half that of the first dose, or if different vaccines are used altogether, such as the vaccines manufactured by Moderna or Novavax.
“This will provide the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) with information crucial to informing their advice about immunising teenagers in the UK.”
