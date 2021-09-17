Dan Wootton has been slammed online after he decided to attack the decision to keep teachers safe by vaccinating children.

The Daily Mail columnist, known for his controversial opinions, wrote a piece with the headline: “Why are we jabbing millions of kids who are at almost no risk of Covid simply to keep teachers at work after a year of doing almost nothing?”

In the article he said: “I can only imagine the scenes at schools up and down the country. Woke teachers preaching that every student should be jabbed for the good of society and to save granny, while virtually every other classmate gets vaccinated in the school hall.

“It would take a very strong youngster to stand up against that degree of societal influence and peer pressure.”

Second coronavirus vaccine

The column was published as scientists begin to explore whether children need a second dose of coronavirus vaccine and, if so, which type would be best.

The Com-Cov 3 trial will seek to recruit 360 volunteers who will be enrolled in one of four arms of the study.

Professor Matthew Snape, associate professor in paediatrics and vaccinology at the University of Oxford, and chief investigator on the trial, said: “This study will provide vital information on the range of options for immunising teenagers against Covid-19 in the UK.

“As well as looking at the standard two full doses of the Pfizer vaccine, we will look at how well volunteers respond when their second dose of Pfizer is half that of the first dose, or if different vaccines are used altogether, such as the vaccines manufactured by Moderna or Novavax.

“This will provide the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) with information crucial to informing their advice about immunising teenagers in the UK.”

I can only assume Dan Wootton’s hatred of teachers stems from the fact they told him he would never be a journalist. And they were right. pic.twitter.com/bqHnFva68D — Bennett Arron 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@BennettArron) September 17, 2021

Dan Wootton here offering a signal reminder that a lot of what gets called journalism in the UK press is written solely to generate animus towards people in the few remaining heavily unionised jobs. pic.twitter.com/ZOfl3f40wX — Honk (@uncle_honka) September 17, 2021

Dan Wootton, "Teachers have done almost nothing for a year"



What an absolute gobshite



We worked long hours right through the Pandemic, using our own resources, in very difficult & dangerous circumstances



Whilst lazy gobshites like him sit on their arse vomiting lies — Keith Mullin/TheFarm (@KeithMullin) September 17, 2021

Dan Wootton.

Love from teachers everywhere pic.twitter.com/ELmW1e3z95 — luxury (she/her) (@electricsmartie) September 17, 2021

I'm really trying to look for the pivotal work Dan Wootton has done to be able to criticise teachers that have been working tirelessly for the last year😐 pic.twitter.com/Rkd0XJKQSO — Lizzy721 (@Lizzy7214) September 17, 2021

How dare they?! 🤬



Teachers have been working THROUGHOUT the pandemic.



They have put themselves at risk looking after children of key workers in person WHILST continuing virtual teaching for all others.



Teachers – we value & appreciate you & you have our support



🙏 pic.twitter.com/3dddt9vXXO — Neena Jha (@DrNeenaJha) September 16, 2021

Dan Wootton is wrong! Teachers are one of the few professions along with medical & NHS who continued working throughout the pandemic. Children of ´key workers’attended school whilst others were taught at home. My SiL got Covid teaching kids of key workers IN SCHOOL. — Justice Rules 🇪🇺 💙🇬🇧 (@JusticeRules4) September 17, 2021

Man that contributes nothing Dan Wootton, has the audacity to say"Teachers have done almost nothing for a year".What a slimy piece of crap Wootton is. Teachers have worked throughout the Pandemic,in both very difficult and dangerous circumstances. Whilst he spewed misinformation! — Matthew Payne (@Matthew82069336) September 17, 2021

Why are there so many people like Dan Wootton? — Jack Caramac 💙 (@JCaramac) September 16, 2021

I know quite a few teachers. They've all worked their asses off. Dan Wootton is a proper clunge. pic.twitter.com/asnD502iAS — John Chambers (@JCComposer) September 17, 2021

