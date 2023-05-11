The Daily Mail has miraculously found a way of blaming the actions of convicted murderer Wayne Couzens on a woman.

A colleague of the former Met Police man, Samantha Lee, is currently being investigated over accusations that she failed to undertake the correct investigative inquiries into an allegation of indecent exposure.

The alleged breach would – if proven – amount to gross misconduct.

But the Mail, in a way only the Mail can, have taken it upon themselves to investigate the matter further.

According to their reports, Lee is currently posting pictures on adult subscription service, Only Fans.

They claim she “could have stopped Couzens”, although fail to explain quite how.

Instead, the paper says she was “too busy posting for snaps on Instagram” in a “low-cut top revealing her cleavage”.

Eh?

The Mail has found a way to blame a woman for a murderous man’s actions. pic.twitter.com/VyCwAoWKsN — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) May 10, 2023

Related: Bid to REVOKE GB News’ broadcasting licence launched