Dominic Cummings has called on ‘well-heeled’ Remainers to drop their sense of moral superiority in his latest Twitter outburst.

The Vote Leave mastermind said those who voted to Leave the European Union tend to be “reasonable people” who can “disagree about Brexit”.

But he branded the ‘Remain establishment’ as considering themselves to be “morally superior” and “ cheated by lies and villains, public morons and hoodwinked”.

Vote Leave: reasonable people can disagree about Brexit

Remain establishment: we're morally superior, we were cheated by lies & villains, public morons & hoodwinked

Well heeled London Remain will never understand what happened til they drop the delusion 1 side is morally superior — Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) July 23, 2021

‘screw loose’

Earlier this week Cummings said that anyone who was “sure about questions” like Britain’s divorce from the European Union has “got a screw loose” in a tell-all interview with the BBC.

He said it is “perfectly reasonable to say Brexit was a mistake”, but argued that he personally thought it “was a good thing.”

“I think that the way in which the world has worked out since 2016 vindicates the arguments that Vote Leave made in all sorts of ways,” he said.

“I think it’s good that Brexit happened.”

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former aide, says anyone who is sure that Brexit is a good idea “has got a screw loose”



Speaking to @BBCLauraK he says he does believe “Brexit was a good thing”https://t.co/JKYyRZkByy pic.twitter.com/jx20xsA3Pi — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 20, 2021

Turkey

Later on in the interview he defended Vote Leave’s claim that Turkey would be “imminently” joining the European Union, smirking when challenged that the incendiary claim was “far from the truth”.

“It was the case that Turkey wanted to join the EU, it was the case that many countries in the EU wanted Turkey to join one day, but it was not the case that Turkey was anywhere near joining the EU,” she told Cummings.

Kuenssberg slammed the claim as a “distortion of reality”, further highlighting that it was “even linked to the possibility of making it easier for terrorists to come to the UK”.

She added Turkey joining the bloc was “nowhere near” imminent – and that Cummings and Vote Leave “knew very well” how the public would interpret their slogan.

During the 2016 Brexit campaign, the pro-Leave side claimed, falsely, that Turkey was imminently joining the EU and heavily implied its membership would result in terrorists coming to Britain.



Last night Dominic Cummings, the man who ran that process, appeared to find it funny. pic.twitter.com/cskv5Udc9E — Michael Sercan Daventry (@MichaelDaventry) July 21, 2021

