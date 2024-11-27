Tesco have announced that they will no longer be selling Conor McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey after he was found to have assaulted a woman who accused him of raping her.

Ocado, a distributor who supplies M&S, is also understood to have removed Proper 12 from their list of products.

Tesco confirmed that they would be removing the bottles from their shelves, saying in a statement: “We can confirm that we are removing Proper No 12 Whiskey from sale in Tesco stores and online.”

Leading Irish retailer, Musgrave, who supply SuperValu, Centra, Mace, and Daybreak, also confirmed they would dropping McGregor’s products.

They said: “Musgrave can confirm these products are no longer available to our store network.”

It’s understood that other retailers such as Costcutter and Carry Out are stopping to stock McGregor linked products too.

Tesco, SuperValu and other outlets cease to sell Conor McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout and Proper No Twelve whiskey https://t.co/BwBeyOz9X0 — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) November 26, 2024

On Friday afternoon, Nikita Hand won her civil assault claim against Conor McGregor after the DPP chose not to prosecute McGregor in a criminal trial.

Hand sued the MMA fighter for damages after accusing him of raping her in a hotel in Dublin in 2018.

The jury at the court found that McGregor raped Hand in the hotel room.

Hand sued McGregor for damages and won her case against him. McGregor was subsequently ordered to pay more than €248,000 in damages.

Earlier today Conor McGregor posted a series of pictures which appeared to be mock and or goad the courts and his victim to the tune of 'Dirty Old Town'



A little later, 2 of the largest supermarkets announced they were removing his products.



He just deleted this Insta post pic.twitter.com/Z18GMKddHt — Estebantz (@ActingTheGom) November 26, 2024

One post which went viral about McGregor came via reportd.ie, a charity which allows people to report sexual harassment anonymously.

In a post they shared, they examined the importance of unfollowing a figure such as Conor McGregor, as with less followers, he’s less likely to make as much money from sponsored content on Instagram.

They wrote: “Publicly supporting people who have committed acts of sexual violence or harassment is a form of acceptance. Taking the small step of unfollowing perpetrators like Conor McGregor actively shows that you don’t support this behaviour.

“It also challenges us to think about how we see public figures and the portrayal of sexual abuse crimes in the media.

“Continuing to follow McGregor also means financially supporting him; it’s estimated that McGregor makes over €100,000 per sponsored Instagram post. Without engaged followers this protected number will dwindle. Go check if you follow him, so you can unfollow him.”

Responding to the post, McGregor himself commented: “Followed 😂.”

If you need to speak to someone about any concerns of violence against women, you can contact charity Women’s Aid at www.womensaid.org.uk or call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247

Related: Boris Johnson blames Britain’s obesity crisis on the Church of England